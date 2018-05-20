Harald SæverudBorn 17 April 1897. Died 27 March 1992
Harald Sigurd Johan Sæverud (17 April 1897 – 27 March 1992) was a Norwegian composer. He is most known for his music to Henrik Ibsen's Peer Gynt, Rondo Amoroso, and the Ballad of Revolt (Norwegian: Kjempeviseslåtten). Sæverud wrote nine symphonies and a large number of pieces for solo piano. He was a frequent guest conductor of his own works with the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kjempevise-slatten Op. 22a no. 5
Hjuringen pi eismodal (Shepherd Boys Lonely Vigil)
Waltz Carissimo
Kjempevise-slatten
The Devil's Hop from Peer Gynt Music Op 28
