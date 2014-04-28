Sonali Bendre (born 1 January 1975) is an Indian film actress, model, television personality and author. Primarily recognised for her work in Hindi films, she has also appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and Kannada language films. She has established a career in Hindi Cinema and is one of the most popular actresses. Bendre is the recipient of numerous accolades, including a Filmfare Award.

Bendre as a teenager did a few modelling assignments and appeared in several television commercials. At the age of nineteen, made her acting debut with a leading role in the 1994 film Aag. Subsequently, Bendre starred in a number of box office hits, including Diljale (1996), Bhai (1997), Qahar (1997), Major Saab (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Kadhalar Dhinam (1998) and its Hindi bilingual Dil Hi Dil Mein (1999) and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000) — and received critical recognition for her roles in the 1998 drama Zakhm and the 2001 crime comedy Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. Post a brief appearance in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Bendre took a leave from full-time acting in 2003, and made her comeback with the 2013 gangster thriller Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara.