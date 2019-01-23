Chris Newman (born 1952) is a British acoustic guitarist and mandolinist currently noted for his work as a soloist, as the partner of the Irish harper Máire Ní Chathasaigh, as a member of the Irish-English band Heartstring Sessions and with his own band The Chris Newman Trio.

He began playing guitar at the age of four and in his teenage years was mentored by the jazz guitarist Diz Disley. In the 1970s and 1980s he worked as musical director and producer for the singers Fred Wedlock and Brenda Wootton, at the same time establishing his identity as a soloist with the 1981 album Chris Newman. He has subsequently worked with the Scottish-Irish Celtic music band The Boys of the Lough. He has been principal guitar tutor for Newcastle University’s Folk B.Mus course since its inception, and regularly teaches at residential courses worldwide. He continues production work and has produced albums for many noted artists in the sphere of traditional and acoustic music including Irish fiddler Nollaig Casey and acoustic guitarist Clive Carroll.