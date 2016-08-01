Bipasha Basu (born 7 January 1979), also known by her married name Bipasha Basu Singh Grover, is an Indian film actress and model. Primarily known for her work in Hindi films, she has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and English language films. Basu is the recipient of numerous accolades, including one Filmfare Award, among six nominations. Particularly known for her work in the thriller and horror film genres, she is frequently cited in the media as a sex symbol.

Born in Delhi and raised in Kolkata, Basu won the Godrej Cinthol Supermodel contest in 1996, and later pursued a successful career as a fashion model. She then began receiving offers for film roles, and made her acting debut with a negative role in the moderately successful thriller Ajnabee (2001), which won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Basu's first leading role was in the blockbuster horror film Raaz (2002), which earned her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. She subsequently received worldwide critical recognition and several awards for her portrayals of a seductress in the 2003 erotic thriller Jism and the 2006 drama Corporate. Basu achieved further success with starring roles in six of India's annually top-grossing productions—the comedies No Entry (2005), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), and All the Best: Fun Begins (2009), the action adventure Dhoom 2 (2006), the action thriller Race (2008) and the horror thriller Raaz 3D (2012). She also received praise for her performances in the romantic comedy Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), and the horror films Aatma (2013), Creature 3D (2014) and Alone (2015). Her other notable work includes item numbers in several films.