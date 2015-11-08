Mattia BattistiniBorn 27 February 1856. Died 7 November 1928
Mattia Battistini
1856-02-27
Mattia Battistini Biography (Wikipedia)
Mattia Battistini (27 February 1856 – 7 November 1928) was an Italian operatic baritone. He was called "King of Baritones".
Mattia Battistini Tracks
Di Provenza il mar
Giuseppe Verdi
Orchestra
Last played on
