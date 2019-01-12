Leo RobinBorn 6 April 1900. Died 29 December 1984
Leo Robin
1900-04-06
Leo Robin Biography (Wikipedia)
Leo Robin (April 6, 1900 – December 29, 1984) was an American composer, lyricist and songwriter. He is probably best known for collaborating with Ralph Rainger on the 1938 Oscar-winning song "Thanks for the Memory", sung by Bob Hope and Shirley Ross in the film The Big Broadcast of 1938.
Leo Robin Tracks
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) - Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend
Jule Styne
Thanks for the memory
Leo Robin
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) - Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend
Jule Styne
Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend
Jule Styne
