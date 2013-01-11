Gisele Jackson, born in Baltimore, Maryland), is a globally acclaimed vocalist and house music diva known for international club hits, Me, Myself and I, Make It On My Own, Happy Feelings and the Billboard charted # 3, "Love Commandments" (1997). The song was remixed by Danny Tenaglia and by Stonebridge and also found success in Europe, reaching # 54 in the UK Singles Chart.

She graduated from Howard University, performed in tours for a few years with Ray Charles and Donna Summer building her career from Brooklyn, New York City. Gisele appeared singing in the Paramount Pictures film First Wives Club and has performed all over the World, at such prestigious events as the Presidential Inauguration of William Clinton. She's performed solo on the stages of esteemed venues Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden and Lincoln Center. Gisele lent her voice to a worldwide commercial campaign by Johnnie Walker. She moved to Spain and toured with her 90-minute Classic Soul and Disco show 'JUMP!" with Gisele Jackson throughout Europe, Scandinavia and the Middle East. She was managed Stacey Castro Media and is currently represented by ArtSmart Management.