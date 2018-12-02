Maria FriedmanBorn 19 March 1960
Maria Friedman (born 19 March 1961) is an English actress and director of stage and screen, best known for her work in musical theatre. She is a seven-time Olivier Award nominee, winning three. Her first win was for her 1994 one-woman show, By Special Arrangement. She has also twice won Best Actress in a Musical for the original London productions of Passion and Ragtime. She is more recently known for her role as Elaine Peacock in EastEnders. She also made an appearance as the narrator in the 1999 straight to video version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
Cabaret
Maria Friedman
Cabaret
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cabaret
Last played on
Loose Ends
Maria Friedman
Loose Ends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loose Ends
Last played on
Old Friends
Maria Friedman
Old Friends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Friends
Last played on
I Sit In The Sun
Maria Friedman
I Sit In The Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Sit In The Sun
Last played on
Loving You
Maria Friedman
Loving You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loving You
Last played on
Children and Art
Maria Friedman
Children and Art
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Children and Art
Last played on
If You Go Away
Maria Friedman
If You Go Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Go Away
Last played on
Our Time
Maria Friedman
Our Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Time
Last played on
Old Friends
Michael Cantwell & Maria Friedman
Old Friends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Friends
Performer
Last played on
SISTER SUZIE'S SEWING SHIRTS FOR SOLDIERS
Maria Friedman
SISTER SUZIE'S SEWING SHIRTS FOR SOLDIERS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BROADWAY BABY
Maria Friedman
BROADWAY BABY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BROADWAY BABY
Performer
Last played on
Has He Come Too Late
Maria Friedman
Has He Come Too Late
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Has He Come Too Late
Performer
Last played on
Paris In The Rain
Maria Friedman
Paris In The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paris In The Rain
Last played on
Old Friends
Maria Friedman
Old Friends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Friends
Last played on
The Miller's Son
Maria Friedman
The Miller's Son
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Miller's Son
Last played on
MY SHIP
Maria Friedman
MY SHIP
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MY SHIP
Last played on
Finishing The Hat
Maria Friedman
Finishing The Hat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Finishing The Hat
Last played on
Honey
Jacqueline Dankworth, Michael Cantwell & Maria Friedman
Honey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honey
Performer
Last played on
With One Look
Don Black
With One Look
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
With One Look
Last played on
As If We Never Said Goodbye
Don Black
As If We Never Said Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058k6m9.jpglink
As If We Never Said Goodbye
Last played on
Sunday in the Park with George
Michael Xavier, BBC Concert Orchestra, Stephen Sondheim, Keith Lockhart & Maria Friedman
Sunday in the Park with George
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunday in the Park with George
Performer
A Little Night Music: Send in the clowns (feat. Stephen Sondheim, Keith Lockhart & Maria Friedman)
BBC Concert Orchestra
A Little Night Music: Send in the clowns (feat. Stephen Sondheim, Keith Lockhart & Maria Friedman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
A Little Night Music: Send in the clowns (feat. Stephen Sondheim, Keith Lockhart & Maria Friedman)
Company: 'Being alive'
Stephen Sondheim
Company: 'Being alive'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Company: 'Being alive'
Company: 'Getting married today'
Stephen Sondheim
Company: 'Getting married today'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Company: 'Getting married today'
Follies: 'Losing my mind'
Stephen Sondheim
Follies: 'Losing my mind'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Follies: 'Losing my mind'
A Little Night Music: 'The Glamorous Life'
Kim Criswell
A Little Night Music: 'The Glamorous Life'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Little Night Music: 'The Glamorous Life'
Sunday in the park with George: 'Sunday'
Maria Friedman
Sunday in the park with George: 'Sunday'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunday in the park with George: 'Sunday'
Mein Herr
Maria Friedman
Mein Herr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mein Herr
Last played on
Not A Day Goes By
Maria Friedman
Not A Day Goes By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not A Day Goes By
Last played on
The Man With The Child In His Eyes
Maria Friedman
The Man With The Child In His Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Man With The Child In His Eyes
Last played on
My Romance
Maria Friedman
My Romance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Romance
Last played on
Time Heals Everything
Maria Friedman
Time Heals Everything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time Heals Everything
Hello Dolly
Maria Friedman
Hello Dolly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Dolly
Before The Parade Passes by
Maria Friedman
Before The Parade Passes by
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alone Again (Naturally)
Maria Friedman
Alone Again (Naturally)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All For Laura
Maria Friedman
All For Laura
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All For Laura
Last played on
Mad About The Boy
Maria Friedman
Mad About The Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miller's Son
Maria Friedman
Miller's Son
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Miller's Son
Last played on
As If We Never Songbook
Maria Friedman
As If We Never Songbook
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As If We Never Songbook
Last played on
Nina
Maria Friedman
Nina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nina
Last played on
Look At Me
Maria Friedman
Look At Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look At Me
Last played on
Hello Young Lovers
Maria Friedman
Hello Young Lovers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Young Lovers
Last played on
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Double Acts
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezg9hn
Southbank Centre, London
2019-03-11T19:38:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06lnkjj.jpg
11
Mar
2019
BBC Concert Orchestra 2018-19 Southbank Centre Season: Double Acts
Southbank Centre, LondonBook tickets
Upcoming Events
28
Jan
2019
Maria Friedman, Lesley Garrett
The Sage Gateshead, Hall 1, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
29
Jan
2019
Maria Friedman, Lesley Garrett
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, UK
30
Jan
2019
Maria Friedman, Lesley Garrett
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, UK
1
Feb
2019
Maria Friedman, Lesley Garrett
De Montfort Hall, Leicester, UK
2
Feb
2019
Maria Friedman, Lesley Garrett
London Palladium, London, UK
Past BBC Events
The Oliviers in Concert
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejfp5v
Southbank Centre, London
2016-01-25T19:38:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01th9n6.jpg
25
Jan
2016
The Oliviers in Concert
19:30
Southbank Centre, London
Sondheim: Inside Out
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8mnc8
Southbank Centre, London
2013-11-10T19:38:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01q92dy.jpg
10
Nov
2013
Sondheim: Inside Out
15:00
Southbank Centre, London
Proms 2010: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e24c8g
Royal Albert Hall
2010-07-31T19:38:44
31
Jul
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 59
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4h6q9
Royal Albert Hall
1998-09-02T19:38:44
2
Sep
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 59
Royal Albert Hall
