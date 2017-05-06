Lee Bates
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e7fb34c7-7688-414c-ae8c-c0bd2ee6fbb3
Lee Bates Tracks
Sort by
Easy, Easy
Lee Bates
Easy, Easy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy, Easy
Last played on
Bad, Bad Understanding
Lee Bates
Bad, Bad Understanding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad, Bad Understanding
Last played on
Simon Says
Lee Bates
Simon Says
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Simon Says
Last played on
Lee Bates Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist