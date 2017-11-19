Stoney LaRue (born Stoney Larue Phillips in 1977) is an American Texas Country/Red Dirt artist. Born in Taft, Texas, LaRue was raised in Yanush/Buffalo Valley, Oklahoma where he still visits regularly and began playing country music at a young age.

LaRue moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma, and began to play in the various bars around the college town, as well as his brother, Bo Phillips. He befriended Jason Boland and Cody Canada and the three moved into the infamous "Yellow House" where they would have late night jam sessions and entertain other various musicians around the town, like Mike McClure and Brandon Jenkins. LaRue was heavily influenced by Woody Guthrie, Bob Childers, and the "Red Dirt" music scene.

In 2002, LaRue led The Organic Boogie Band and released Downtown, recorded in private sessions at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa. LaRue's 2005 follow-up, The Red Dirt Album, reached the Billboard sales charts in its debut week. The next year, Stoney released his first live record Live at Billy Bob's Texas.