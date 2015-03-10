The SharksUK psychobilly. Formed 1980
The Sharks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e7f5f347-34df-4b09-9e01-b3b8db21eccb
The Sharks Tracks
Sort by
Colour My Flesh
The Sharks
Colour My Flesh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colour My Flesh
Last played on
It All Relates
The Sharks
It All Relates
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It All Relates
Last played on
The Sharks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist