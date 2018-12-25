Marcel DupréFrench organist and composer. Born 3 May 1886. Died 30 May 1971
Marcel Dupré
1886-05-03
Marcel Dupré Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcel Dupré (3 May 1886 – 30 May 1971) was a French organist, composer, and pedagogue.
Marcel Dupré Tracks
Variations on "Adeste Fideles"
Marcel Dupré
Variations on "Adeste Fideles"
Variations on "Adeste Fideles"
Cortège and Litanie, Op 19
Marcel Dupré
Cortège and Litanie, Op 19
Cortège and Litanie, Op 19
Adagio (Symphony in G minor for organ and orchestra)
Marcel Dupré
Adagio (Symphony in G minor for organ and orchestra)
Adagio (Symphony in G minor for organ and orchestra)
Prelude and Fugue in B major, Op. 7 No. 3
Marcel Dupré
Prelude and Fugue in B major, Op. 7 No. 3
Prelude and Fugue in B major, Op. 7 No. 3
Toccata from Symphonie No 2
Marcel Dupré
Toccata from Symphonie No 2
Toccata from Symphonie No 2
Laudate (4 motets Op 9 No 4)
Marcel Dupré
Laudate (4 motets Op 9 No 4)
Laudate (4 motets Op 9 No 4)
Cantata no. 29 BWV 29 (Wir danken dir, Gott, wir danken dir) I.Sinfonia
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 29 BWV 29 (Wir danken dir, Gott, wir danken dir) I.Sinfonia
Cantata no. 29 BWV 29 (Wir danken dir, Gott, wir danken dir) I.Sinfonia
Esquisse no.1 in e minor Op.41 no.2
Marcel Dupré
Esquisse no.1 in e minor Op.41 no.2
Esquisse no.1 in e minor Op.41 no.2
Chorale No 3 in A minor
César Franck
Chorale No 3 in A minor
Chorale No 3 in A minor
Dupre's Symphonie -Passion -Opus 23
Marcel Dupré
Dupre's Symphonie -Passion -Opus 23
Dupre's Symphonie -Passion -Opus 23
Cortège et Litanie Op 19
Matthew Jorysz & Marcel Dupré
Cortège et Litanie Op 19
Cortège et Litanie Op 19
Cortege et Litanie
Marcel Dupré
Cortege et Litanie
Cortege et Litanie
Prelude in B major
Marcel Dupré
Prelude in B major
Prelude in B major
Prelude and Fugue in G minor, Op.7 No.3
Marcel Dupré
Prelude and Fugue in G minor, Op.7 No.3
Prelude and Fugue in G minor, Op.7 No.3
Prelude & Fugue No. 3 in C major
Marcel Dupré
Prelude & Fugue No. 3 in C major
Prelude & Fugue No. 3 in C major
Cortege et Litanie
Marcel Dupré
Cortege et Litanie
Cortege et Litanie
Placare Christe servulis, Op 38 No 16
Marcel Dupré
Placare Christe servulis, Op 38 No 16
Placare Christe servulis, Op 38 No 16
Magnificat VI (Gloria)
Marcel Dupré
Magnificat VI (Gloria)
Magnificat VI (Gloria)
Les deux soeurs, Op 6 No 4
Michael Bundy, Marcel Dupré & Jeremy Filsell
Les deux soeurs, Op 6 No 4
Les deux soeurs, Op 6 No 4
Marquise, Op 6 No 3
Michael Bundy, Marcel Dupré & Jeremy Filsell
Marquise, Op 6 No 3
Marquise, Op 6 No 3
Symphony No 3 in C minor, 'Organ Symphony' (feat. Paul Paray & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Symphony No 3 in C minor, 'Organ Symphony' (feat. Paul Paray & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
Symphony No 3 in C minor, 'Organ Symphony' (feat. Paul Paray & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
Cortège et Litanie
Marcel Dupré
Cortège et Litanie
Cortège et Litanie
Organ Voluntary: Allegro Deciso (from Évocation Op.37)
Marcel Dupré
Organ Voluntary: Allegro Deciso (from Évocation Op.37)
Organ Voluntary: Allegro Deciso (from Évocation Op.37)
Prelude and Fugue in G minor (Op. 7/3)
Marcel Dupré
Prelude and Fugue in G minor (Op. 7/3)
Prelude and Fugue in G minor (Op. 7/3)
Laudate from 4 Motets Op.9 for choir and organ
Marcel Dupré
Laudate from 4 Motets Op.9 for choir and organ
Laudate from 4 Motets Op.9 for choir and organ
Paraphrase sur le Te Deum
Marcel Dupré
Paraphrase sur le Te Deum
Paraphrase sur le Te Deum
Cortege et Litanie, Op.19 No.2
Marcel Dupré
Cortege et Litanie, Op.19 No.2
Cortege et Litanie, Op.19 No.2
Cortege et litanie Op.19 for organ and orchestra
Marcel Dupré
Cortege et litanie Op.19 for organ and orchestra
Cortege et litanie Op.19 for organ and orchestra
Prelude and Fugue in B Op 7 No. 1
Marcel Dupré
Prelude and Fugue in B Op 7 No. 1
Prelude and Fugue in B Op 7 No. 1
Variations sur un Vieux Noel Op.20
Marcel Dupré
Variations sur un Vieux Noel Op.20
Variations sur un Vieux Noel Op.20
