Ole OlsenNorwegian organist and composer. Born 4 July 1850. Died 4 November 1927
Ole Olsen
1850-07-04
Ole Olsen Biography (Wikipedia)
Ole Olsen (4 July 1850 – 4 November 1927) was a Norwegian organist, composer, conductor and military musician.
Ole Olsen Tracks
The Ride of Asgaard, Op 10
The Ride of Asgaard, Op 10
Trombone Concerto in F major, Op 48 (3rd mvt)
Trombone Concerto in F major, Op 48 (3rd mvt)
