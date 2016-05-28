Robert PollardBorn 31 October 1957
Robert Pollard
1957-10-31
Robert Pollard Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Ellsworth Pollard Jr. (born October 31, 1957) is an American musician and singer-songwriter who is the leader and creative force behind indie rock group Guided by Voices. In addition to his work with Guided by Voices, he continues to have a prolific solo career with 22 solo albums released so far.
With more than 2,000 songs registered to his name with BMI, Pollard is among the most prolific songwriters of his time. In 2006, Paste magazine listed him as the 78th greatest living songwriter. In 2007, he was nominated for the Shortlist Music Prize.
Robert Pollard Tracks
Have a Day Mr. Clay
Have a Day Mr. Clay
My daughter yes she knows
My daughter yes she knows
I Can Illustrate
I Can Illustrate
Flash Gordon Style
Flash Gordon Style
Return Of The Drums
Return Of The Drums
I Killed A Man Who Looked Just Like You
I Killed A Man Who Looked Just Like You
It Disappears In The Least Likely Hands (We May Never Not Know)
It Disappears In The Least Likely Hands (We May Never Not Know)
In A Circle
In A Circle
Space City Kicks
Space City Kicks
Something Strawberry
Something Strawberry
I Wanna Be Your Man In The Moon
I Wanna Be Your Man In The Moon
Each Is Good In His House
Each Is Good In His House
Post Hydrate Update
Post Hydrate Update
I Can See
I Can See
Silk Rotor
Silk Rotor
We All Got Out of the Army
We All Got Out of the Army
Get Under It
Get Under It
Cave Song
Cave Song
