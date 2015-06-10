Terence MacdonaghBorn 3 February 1908. Died 12 September 1986
Terence Macdonagh
1908-02-03
Terence Macdonagh Biography (Wikipedia)
John Alfred Terence MacDonagh OBE (3 February 1908 – 12 September 1986) was an English oboist and cor anglais player, particularly known as one of the four members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra's so-called "Royal Family" of woodwind players.
Terence Macdonagh Tracks
Quintet for piano and wind op.16 - Rondo
Quintet for piano and wind op.16 - Rondo
Quintet for piano and wind op.16 - Rondo
Past BBC Events
Proms 1971: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-11T19:47:33
Proms 1971: Prom 18
Proms 1969: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-15T19:47:33
Proms 1969: Prom 25
Proms 1968: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
1968-09-09T19:47:33
Proms 1968: Prom 47
Proms 1965: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
1965-08-10T19:47:33
Proms 1965: Prom 21
Proms 1955: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
1955-08-15T19:47:33
Proms 1955: Prom 20
