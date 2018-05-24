Marquis of Kensington
The Marquis of Kensington was a British studio project from the end of the 1960s. It consisted of Robert Wace, then manager of The Kinks, and the record producer Mike Leander (1941–1996). While the project's vocals are Wace's, Leander was featured on the single covers. Wace wanted to remain incognito.
The duo released three singles:
