Yuri ShaporinBorn 8 November 1887. Died 9 December 1966
Yuri Shaporin
1887-11-08
Yuri Shaporin Biography (Wikipedia)
Yuri Alexandrovich Shaporin (Russian: Юрий (Георгий) Александрович Шапорин) (November 8 [O.S. October 27] 1887 – 9 December 1966), PAU, was a Russian-Ukrainian Soviet composer.
Yuri Shaporin Tracks
Five Pieces for Cello and Piano op.25. Prelude
5 Pieces, Op. 25: No.3 Intermezzo in C sharp minor
The Soldier's Chorus
