Gary Todd, Stan Kenton and His Orchestra, Stan Kenton and His Orchestra, Fred Carter, Chuck Carter, Gary Pack, Mike Vax, Richard Torres, Dennis Noday, Dick Shearer, John Van Ohlen, Mike Jamieson, Kim Frizell, Willie Maiden, Jay Saunders, Graham Ellis, Mike Wallace, Joe Marcinkiewicz & Quin Davis

What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life?

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gks6n.jpg