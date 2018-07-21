Franka BatelićCroatian singer-songwriter. Born 7 June 1992
Franka Batelić
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06392zm.jpg
1992-06-07
Franka Batelić Biography
Franka Batelić (born 7 June 1992), also known as Franka, is a Croatian singer-songwriter. She rose to fame as the winner of the first season of Showtime. She represented Croatia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 with the song "Crazy".
Franka Batelić Performances & Interviews
Franka Batelić Tracks
