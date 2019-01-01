Matt Maginn
Matt Maginn is a musician from Omaha, Nebraska. He plays bass guitar in the indie-rock band Cursive and is a frequent contributor on a number of Bright Eyes records. He was also a founding member of Slowdown Virginia.
He also helps run Team Love Records and was previously with Saddle Creek Records for 5 years.
He graduated from Creighton University with a degree in Environmental Science.
