Alexander ArutiunianBorn 23 September 1920. Died 28 March 2012
Alexander Grigori Arutiunian (Armenian: Ալեքսանդր Գրիգորի Հարությունյան), also known as Arutunian, Arutyunyan, Arutjunjan, Harutyunian or Harutiunian (23 September 1920 – 28 March 2012), was a Soviet and Armenian composer and pianist, widely known for his 1950 trumpet concerto. A professor at Yerevan State Conservatory, he was recognized with many awards for his work, including the Stalin Prize in 1949 and People's Artist of the USSR in 1970, as well as numerous honors from his homeland of Armenia.
Impromptu
Trumpet Concerto
Elegy
Concerto for trumpet and orchestra
Concerto for trumpet and orchestra
Trumpet Concerto - final section
Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra
Harutunyan, BBC National Orchestra of Wales & Ben Gernon
Trumpet Concerto in E or E flat
Alison Balsom
Trumpet concerto, 1st movement
Trumpet Concerto in A flat – 1st mvt, Andante-Allegro energico
