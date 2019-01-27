Ed Alleyne‐JohnsonBorn 1959
Ed Alleyne‐Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e7e157c9-bef5-4aba-b8b8-cb05d5b651cf
Ed Alleyne‐Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Ed Alleyne-Johnson is a British electric violinist and prolific busker. He has been busking since he was a Fine Art student at Oxford University in the early 1980s. He uses an electric violin he carved with a kitchen knife, a custom pedalboard and portable amplifier. This setup has enabled him to perform on the street in almost every major city in Europe, and across the United States and Canada.
He was a member of the English post-punk/alternative rock band New Model Army recording and touring with them for five years, with several concerts in Germany in over 200 concerts worldwide, supporting acts such as Simple Minds, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, The Cure, Midnight Oil and Faith No More.
Ed Alleyne‐Johnson Tracks
VARIATIONS ON PACHELBEL'S CANON
Johann Pachelbel
VARIATIONS ON PACHELBEL'S CANON
VARIATIONS ON PACHELBEL'S CANON
Fields of Gold
Ed Alleyne‐Johnson
Fields of Gold
Fields of Gold
Oxford Suite
Ed Alleyne‐Johnson
Oxford Suite
Oxford Suite
Oxford Suite Pt 1
Ed Alleyne‐Johnson
Oxford Suite Pt 1
Oxford Suite Pt 1
Oxford Suite (Part IV)
Ed Alleyne‐Johnson
Oxford Suite (Part IV)
Oxford Suite (Part IV)
Good Times
Ed Alleyne‐Johnson
Good Times
Good Times
Gigue - Symphony No. 1 in G Minor
Ed Alleyne‐Johnson
Gigue - Symphony No. 1 in G Minor
Gigue - Symphony No. 1 in G Minor
Passacaglia & Fugue - Symphony No. 1 in G Minor
Ed Alleyne‐Johnson
Ed Alleyne‐Johnson
Passacaglia & Fugue - Symphony No. 1 in G Minor
Allegretto/Largo - Symphony No. 1 in G Minor
Ed Alleyne‐Johnson
Ed Alleyne‐Johnson
Allegretto/Largo - Symphony No. 1 in G Minor
4th Movement
Ed Alleyne‐Johnson
4th Movement
4th Movement
