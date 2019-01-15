Seth MacFarlaneBorn 26 October 1973
Seth MacFarlane Biography (Wikipedia)
Seth Woodbury MacFarlane (born October 26, 1973) is an American actor, voice artist, animator, filmmaker, and singer, working primarily in animation and comedy, as well as live-action and other genres. MacFarlane is the creator of the TV series Family Guy (1999–2003, 2005–present) and The Orville (2017–present), and co-creator of the TV series American Dad! (2005–present) and The Cleveland Show (2009–2013). He also wrote, directed, and starred in the films Ted (2012), its sequel Ted 2 (2015), and A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014).
MacFarlane is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, where he studied animation. Recruited to Hollywood, he was an animator and writer for Hanna-Barbera for several television series, including Johnny Bravo, Cow and Chicken, Dexter's Laboratory, I Am Weasel, and Larry & Steve. He made several guest appearances on TV series such as Gilmore Girls, The War at Home and FlashForward. In 2008, he created his own YouTube series titled Seth MacFarlane's Cavalcade of Cartoon Comedy. He won several awards for his work on Family Guy, including four Primetime Emmy Awards and an Annie Award. In 2009, he won the Webby Award for Film & Video Person of the Year. He occasionally speaks at universities and colleges throughout the United States, and is an active supporter of gay rights.
Seth MacFarlane Tracks
Sort by
Sadder But Wiser Girl
I Like Myself
What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?
Baby It's Cold Outside
Snow
Christmas Dreaming
You Couldn't Be Cuter
A Marshmallow World
Singin' In The Rain
Moonlight Becomes You
The First Time It Happens
Pennies From Heaven
You're The Cream In My Coffee
It's Easy To Remember
Before I Gaze At You Again
The Night They Invented Champagne
If I Had A Talking Picture Of You
For You For Me For Evermore
Isn't This A Lovely Day
A Ship Without A Sail
You're Sensational
That Face
I'm Glad There Is You
Like Someone In Love
Have You Met Miss Jones?
No One Ever Tells You
But Beautiful
You're Sensational
Warm December
Well, Did You Evah?
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 30: The John Wilson Orchestra performs Frank Sinatra
Proms 2012: Prom 59: The Broadway Sound
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
