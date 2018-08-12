Neshama CarlebachBorn 9 October 1974
Neshama Carlebach
1974-10-09
Neshama Carlebach (born October 9, 1974 in New York) (Hebrew: נשמה קרליבך) is a teacher, entertainer, singer, and the protégé of her late father, Shlomo Carlebach. Her career as a recording artist and as an occasional essayist has reached interfaith communities and has addressed social issues in America, Israel and Jewish community spanning the world. While her spiritual origins were within the Orthodox Jewish community, she has also found a community in the Reform Jewish Movement and beyond.
