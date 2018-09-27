Little Man TateFormed September 2005. Disbanded 13 July 2009
Little Man Tate
2005-09
Little Man Tate Biography (Wikipedia)
Little Man Tate were a four-piece indie rock band from Sheffield, England who formed in 2005. They broke up in 2009. The band quickly began attracting interest from several record labels and in March 2006 signed to V2 Records, later parting ways in November 2007. Their fifth single, "Sexy in Latin" was released on 22 January and became their highest charting single.
The band made extensive use of the Internet to gather a fanbase. Like many other up and coming bands they made use of MySpace as well as their own forum to communicate with and co-ordinate fans.
Little Man Tate Tracks
Sexy In Latin
Sexy In Latin
Sexy In Latin
European Lover
European Lover
European Lover
Boy In The Anorak (Radio 1 Session, 16 Apr 2007)
Boy In The Anorak (Radio 1 Session, 16 Apr 2007)
The Agent (Radio 1 Session, 16 Apr 2007)
The Agent (Radio 1 Session, 16 Apr 2007)
European Lover (Radio 1 Session, 16 Apr 2007)
European Lover (Radio 1 Session, 16 Apr 2007)
Man I Hate Your Band
Man I Hate Your Band
Man I Hate Your Band
I'm Alive
I'm Alive
I'm Alive
Boy In The Anorak
Boy In The Anorak
Boy In The Anorak
