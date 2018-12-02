The GroundhogsFormed 1963
The Groundhogs
1963
The Groundhogs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Groundhogs are a British rock band founded in late 1963, that toured extensively in the 1960s, achieved prominence in the early 1970s and continued sporadically into the 21st century. Tony McPhee (guitar and vocals) is the sole constant member of the group, which has gone through many personnel changes but usually records and performs as a power trio.
The Groundhogs Tracks
Split-Part One
Split-Part One
Sins Of The Father (BBC In Concert, The Playhouse Theatre, 23 May 1974)
Light My Light (BBC In Concert, The Playhouse Theatre, 23 May 1974)
Mistreated
Mistreated
Garden
Garden
Strange Town
Strange Town
B.D.D. (Mono)
B.D.D. (Mono)
Express Man
Express Man
Shake It
Shake It
Garden
Garden
Cherry Red
Cherry Red
Split - Part Three
Split - Part Three
Eccentric Man
Eccentric Man
Eccentric Man (BBC session 1970)
Eccentric Man (BBC session 1970)
Split part 1 (BBC session 1970)
Split part 1 (BBC session 1970)
Split - Part 1
Split - Part 1
Darkness Is No Friend
Darkness Is No Friend
Junkman
Junkman
Sad Go Round
Sad Go Round
Soldier - Paris Theatre 1974
Soldier - Paris Theatre 1974
Dog Me Bitch - Paris Theatre 1974
Free From All Alarm - Paris Theatre 1974
I Love Miss Orymy - Paris Theatre 1974
Ship On My Ocean - Paris Theatre 1974
Groundhog
Groundhog
A Year In The Life
A Year In The Life
Plea Sing, Plea Song
Plea Sing, Plea Song
13
Apr
2019
Groundhogs
Shire Hall, Howden, UK
10
May
2019
Groundhogs, Chicken Shack, Edgar Broughton and Quartz
Town Hall, Walsall, UK
2
Aug
2019
Groundhogs, The Bevis Frond, Nick Nicely, The Chemistry Set, SENDELICA, Three Dimensional Tanx, Mark McDowell, ELFIN BOW, Moon Goose and Alain Pire Experience
THE CELLAR BAR, Swansea, UK
