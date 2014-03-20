Birth of Joy is a Dutch rock band, founded in 2005 at the Utrecht-based Herman Brood Academy. After many live performances in the Netherlands, the band was signed by Dutch indie label Suburban Records following a performance at the Zwarte Cross Festival 2011. After further shows at the Rencontres Trans Musicales in France and the Eurosonic Noorderslag festival in Groningen, supported by Rockpalast, the group became known outside the Netherlands.