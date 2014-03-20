Birth of JoyFormed 2005
Birth of Joy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e7ca4e95-1ab7-4a3f-baac-24143f1e8478
Birth of Joy Biography (Wikipedia)
Birth of Joy is a Dutch rock band, founded in 2005 at the Utrecht-based Herman Brood Academy. After many live performances in the Netherlands, the band was signed by Dutch indie label Suburban Records following a performance at the Zwarte Cross Festival 2011. After further shows at the Rencontres Trans Musicales in France and the Eurosonic Noorderslag festival in Groningen, supported by Rockpalast, the group became known outside the Netherlands.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Birth of Joy Tracks
Sort by
How It Goes
Birth of Joy
How It Goes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How It Goes
Last played on
Birth of Joy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist