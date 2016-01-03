Alan Gray (23 December 1855 – 27 September 1935) was a British organist and composer.

Born in York, Gray attended St Peter's School in York and Trinity College, Cambridge. From 1883 until 1893 he was Director of Music at Wellington College. In 1893 he returned to Cambridge to be organist at Trinity College, where he remained until 1930. He died in Cambridge, aged 79.

Among his compositions are liturgical music for Morning and Evening Prayer and the Office of Holy Communion for use in the Church of England according to the Book of Common Prayer, including an Evening Service in F minor, a setting of Holy Communion in G, several anthems, including 'What are these that glow from afar?', and a collection of descants to various hymn tunes, several of which are still in use today (Common Praise [2000] includes four). He also composed a number of works for organ, for violin solo and for voice and orchestra, set to religious and secular texts.