David Cronenberg's Wife is a London-based band; the name is taken from the Canadian film-maker and actor David Cronenberg.

Described as "where genius meets idiocy" by BBC Radio 2's Mark Lamarr, the band's lyrics combine dark subject matter (anorexia, murder, rape) with an off-kilter humour. They released their first single "I Couldn't Get Off" in 2007, followed up by two singles and their first album Bluebeard's Rooms in 2008. The album was recorded by Simon Trought (formerly of Tompaulin and Hayman, Watkins, Trout and Lee) and Dot Allison guitarist Ian Button (formerly of the Thrashing Doves and Death in Vegas) and was described in The Fly as "one of the albums of the year". Other reviews, however, were more critical of the album's dark subject matter and "repugnant imagery".

In August 2009, the band released their fourth single "The Fight Song" and played a second session on Marc Riley's 6Music show. This was followed by an appearance on Cerys Matthews' show, also on 6music, in October.