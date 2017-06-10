John DowieBorn 1950
John Dowie
1950
John Dowie Biography (Wikipedia)
John Dowie (born 1950 in Birmingham) is a British comedian, musician and writer. He began performing stand-up comedy in 1969.
It's Hard To Be An Egg
