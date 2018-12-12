The Bevis FrondFormed 1985
The Bevis Frond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e7c51ed9-29f3-4349-8cf7-5be043caaa21
The Bevis Frond Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bevis Frond is a British musical group whose range covers hard edge to melancholy vintage indie rock to poetic, "classic-rock" songcraft. Nick Saloman is the band's frontman and songwriter. They have recorded many singles and albums on various independent labels.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Bevis Frond Tracks
Sort by
Young Man's Game
The Bevis Frond
Young Man's Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young Man's Game
Last played on
And Relax
The Bevis Frond
And Relax
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And Relax
Last played on
We're Your Friends Man
The Bevis Frond
We're Your Friends Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We're Your Friends Man
Last played on
Lead On
The Bevis Frond
Lead On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lead On
Last played on
Down Again
The Bevis Frond
Down Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down Again
Last played on
He'd Be A Diamond
The Bevis Frond
He'd Be A Diamond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He'd Be A Diamond
Last played on
Confusion Days
The Bevis Frond
Confusion Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Confusion Days
Wild Afterthought
The Bevis Frond
Wild Afterthought
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Afterthought
The Newgate Wind
The Bevis Frond
The Newgate Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Newgate Wind
The Earl of Wolthamstow
The Bevis Frond
The Earl of Wolthamstow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Earl of Wolthamstow
She's In Love With Time
The Bevis Frond
She's In Love With Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's In Love With Time
Garden Gate
The Bevis Frond
Garden Gate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Garden Gate
Lights Are Changing
The Bevis Frond
Lights Are Changing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lights Are Changing
Last played on
Not Quite Home
The Bevis Frond
Not Quite Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Quite Home
Last played on
New River Head
The Bevis Frond
New River Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New River Head
Last played on
Upcoming Events
18
May
2019
The Bevis Frond
Shipping Forecast, Liverpool, UK
25
May
2019
The Bevis Frond
Oslo Hackney, London, UK
8
Jun
2019
The Bevis Frond, Alasdair Roberts, Thought Forms, Angeline Morrison, Emily Jones, Sharron Kraus, Dean McPhee, The Left Outsides, Dead Sea Apes, Toby Hay, Jim Ghedi, Sound Of Yell, Makoto Kawabata, The Revolutionary Army of the Infant Jesus, Kitchen Cynics, Trappist Afterland, Stereocilia, Kohoutek, Mésange, Alison Cotton, Silver Stars of Ketchikan, Alex Rex, Ailbhe nic Oireachtaigh, Rowan Amber Mill and Jesse Poe
Cleeve House, Bath, UK
2
Aug
2019
The Bevis Frond, Groundhogs, Nick Nicely, The Chemistry Set, SENDELICA, Three Dimensional Tanx, Mark McDowell, ELFIN BOW, Moon Goose and Alain Pire Experience
THE CELLAR BAR, Swansea, UK
The Bevis Frond Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist