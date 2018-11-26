Adam Nyerere Bahner (born May 21, 1982), better known by the pseudonym Tay Zonday, or simply "Chocolate Rain Guy" is an American singer, musician, announcer, voice artist, actor, comedian, and YouTube personality.

He is known for his bass singing voice. He garnered mainstream exposure when his song "Chocolate Rain" became a viral video in July 2007. As of January 2019, "Chocolate Rain" has over 120 million views.