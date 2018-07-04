Evergreen (previously known as We Were Evergreen) are a French alternative indie-electro-pop trio. The band formed in Paris in 2008 but have been based in London, UK, since 2011. They've been described as "shape-shifting pop blend[ing] folk melodies, electro beats and exotic rhythms". Their debut album, Towards, was released on 5 May 2014. Their second album, Overseas, was released on 15 June 2018.