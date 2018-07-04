We Were EvergreenFormed 2008
We Were Evergreen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e7c2ccc9-eece-4828-b79f-93354c9fa12d
We Were Evergreen Biography (Wikipedia)
Evergreen (previously known as We Were Evergreen) are a French alternative indie-electro-pop trio. The band formed in Paris in 2008 but have been based in London, UK, since 2011. They've been described as "shape-shifting pop blend[ing] folk melodies, electro beats and exotic rhythms". Their debut album, Towards, was released on 5 May 2014. Their second album, Overseas, was released on 15 June 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
We Were Evergreen Tracks
Sort by
Comme Si
We Were Evergreen
Comme Si
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comme Si
Last played on
Be Like You
We Were Evergreen
Be Like You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Be Like You
Last played on
Best Thing (A capella)
We Were Evergreen
Best Thing (A capella)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Best Thing (A capella)
Last played on
Daughters
We Were Evergreen
Daughters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daughters
Last played on
Best Thing
We Were Evergreen
Best Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Best Thing
Last played on
False Start (Jakwob Remix)
We Were Evergreen
False Start (Jakwob Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
False Start (Jakwob Remix)
Last played on
False Start
We Were Evergreen
False Start
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
False Start
Last played on
Daughters (Aeroplane Remix)
We Were Evergreen
Daughters (Aeroplane Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
False Starts (Live In Session)
We Were Evergreen
False Starts (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
False Starts (Live In Session)
Last played on
Daughters (Live In Session)
We Were Evergreen
Daughters (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daughters (Live In Session)
Last played on
Leeway (Live In Session)
We Were Evergreen
Leeway (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leeway (Live In Session)
Last played on
Antlers (Live In Session)
We Were Evergreen
Antlers (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Antlers (Live In Session)
Last played on
Leeway
We Were Evergreen
Leeway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leeway
Last played on
Baby Blue
We Were Evergreen
Baby Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Blue
Last played on
Eggs
We Were Evergreen
Eggs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eggs
Last played on
Second Hand
We Were Evergreen
Second Hand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Second Hand
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T20:11:51
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
We Were Evergreen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist