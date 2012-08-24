Thierry Moutoussamy (born 23 December 1972), better known as Lord Kossity, is a French musician. His family is originally from Martinique but he was born in Paris, France and moved back to the French Antilles with his family when he was 11 years old. He began his career in the 1990s with the group Contrast, with his cousin, Dr G-Kill. He started incorporating ragga music with the zouk style later in the 1990s, and has since recorded a number of albums and collaborated with Suprême N.T.M., Vybz Kartel, Shaggy, Bounty Killer, adult movie star Clara Morgane and Elephant Man. He has sold 4,230,000 records.