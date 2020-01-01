DJ Puffy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e7be929b-2906-4b97-8362-6dc67dabf907
DJ Puffy Biography (Wikipedia)
Andre Parris Professionally known as DJ Puffy , is Barbados disc jockey and 2016 winner of the Red Bull Music 3Style World DJ Championships. He competed as a wildcard entry in Santiago, Chile, making it the first time the Caribbean has ever been represented in the finals. It was the first time a Barbadian qualified and won a qualifying round.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Puffy Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist