Dave RotherayBorn 9 February 1963
Dave Rotheray
1963-02-09
Dave Rotheray Biography
David Rotheray (born 9 February 1963, Hull, England) is an English rock and pop musician, best known for being the lead guitarist for The Beautiful South.
Rotheray was born the fifth of five children. His parents were both intellectual and had met through the Young Communist League. Having much older brothers and sisters speeded up his musical progress; by the age of 10 he was listening to rock and imagined being in a band. His chosen instrument at the time was the bass guitar.
Song for Whoever
Billy Joe's Song (ft John Smit)
The Hummingbird on Your Calendar
Taller Than Me
Draughty Old Fortress
The Sparrow The Thrush & The Nightingale
The Digital Cuckoo
