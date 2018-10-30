David Rotheray (born 9 February 1963, Hull, England) is an English rock and pop musician, best known for being the lead guitarist for The Beautiful South.

Rotheray was born the fifth of five children. His parents were both intellectual and had met through the Young Communist League. Having much older brothers and sisters speeded up his musical progress; by the age of 10 he was listening to rock and imagined being in a band. His chosen instrument at the time was the bass guitar.