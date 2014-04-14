Pozo-Seco SingersFormed 1966. Disbanded 1970
Pozo-Seco Singers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e7bcc842-be74-42cd-8376-b185f469516b
Pozo-Seco Singers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pozo-Seco Singers were an American folk music band that experienced national commercial success during the 1960s. They are perhaps best known for the hit, "Time," and as the launching pad for Don Williams' music career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pozo-Seco Singers Tracks
Sort by
RIBBON OF DARKNESS
Pozo-Seco Singers
RIBBON OF DARKNESS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
RIBBON OF DARKNESS
Last played on
Forget His Name
Pozo-Seco Singers
Forget His Name
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forget His Name
Last played on
Changes
Pozo-Seco Singers
Changes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Changes
Last played on
Tomorrow is a Long Time
Pozo-Seco Singers
Tomorrow is a Long Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tomorrow is a Long Time
Last played on
If I Were A Carpenter
Pozo-Seco Singers
If I Were A Carpenter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Were A Carpenter
Last played on
I Can Make It With You
Pozo-Seco Singers
I Can Make It With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Make It With You
Last played on
Pozo-Seco Singers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist