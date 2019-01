H-Town is an American R&B vocal group from Houston, Texas, United States. H-Town was founded in 1990 by brothers Keven "Dino" Conner(b. November 18, 1974 - January 28, 2003), Solomon "Shazam" Conner (b. December 17, 1973) and their longtime friend Darryl "GI" Jackson. H-Town is best known for their hits during the early to mid–1990s.

