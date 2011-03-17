Pixelh8
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e7b9f24f-5207-4d2c-a85c-ed01845380d7
Pixelh8 Biography (Wikipedia)
Pixelh8 (pronounced "pixel hate") is the stage name for Matthew Applegate, a British chiptune composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pixelh8 Tracks
Sort by
Fm
Pixelh8
Fm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fm
Last played on
Looking For Trouble
Pixelh8
Looking For Trouble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Looking For Trouble
Last played on
Super Turbo..
Pixelh8
Super Turbo..
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Super Turbo..
Last played on
Ied
Pixelh8
Ied
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ied
Last played on
Girl Fight
Pixelh8
Girl Fight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl Fight
Last played on
Showdown At The Disco
Pixelh8
Showdown At The Disco
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Showdown At The Disco
Last played on
Meet Me In The Arcade
Pixelh8
Meet Me In The Arcade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Meet Me In The Arcade
Last played on
Pixelh8 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist