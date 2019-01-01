Blood Red ThroneFormed 1999
Blood Red Throne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e7b8fbc8-b1f2-4d66-8d42-4d0b58e440bb
Blood Red Throne Biography (Wikipedia)
Blood Red Throne is a death metal band from Kristiansand, Norway. They released their eighth full-length album, Union of Flesh and Machine, on 15 July 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blood Red Throne Tracks
Sort by
Blood Red Throne Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist