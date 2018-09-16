David Allred
David Allred
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e7b55b2f-32be-4c6b-b469-80ddce88a829
David Allred Tracks
Sort by
The Garden
David Allred
The Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Garden
Last played on
What Would You Do?
David Allred
What Would You Do?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Would You Do?
Last played on
Apply the Breaks. (feat. David Allred)
Peter Broderick
Apply the Breaks. (feat. David Allred)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cvl8.jpglink
Apply the Breaks. (feat. David Allred)
Last played on
The Universe
David Allred
The Universe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Universe
Last played on
Absent From Worry.
Peter Broderick
Absent From Worry.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cvl8.jpglink
Absent From Worry.
Last played on
I don't want you telling me that I'm lost.
Peter Broderick
I don't want you telling me that I'm lost.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cvl8.jpglink
I don't want you telling me that I'm lost.
Last played on
Lifestyle
David Allred
Lifestyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lifestyle
Last played on
Back to artist