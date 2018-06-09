Terre ThaemlitzBorn 1968
Terre Thaemlitz Biography (Wikipedia)
Terre Thaemlitz is a musician, public speaker, and owner of the record label Comatonse Recordings. Thaemlitz's work critically combines themes of identity politics – including gender, sexuality, class, linguistics, ethnicity and race – with an ongoing critique of the socio-economics of commercial media production. This diversity of themes is matched by Thaemlitz's wide range of production styles, which include electroacoustic computer music, club-oriented deep house, digital jazz, ambient, and computer-composed neo-expressionist piano solos. Graphic design, photography, illustration, text and video also play a part in Thaemlitz's projects.
Deproduction Sprinkles' Dead End
A-Program
A-Program
Class
Class
Pretty Mouth (He'S Got One)
Pretty Mouth (He'S Got One)
Spirits, Lose Your Hold
Spirits, Lose Your Hold
Trucker
Trucker
Get In And Drive
Get In And Drive
Masturjakor
Masturjakor
