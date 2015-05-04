Matt HeldersBorn 7 May 1986
Matt Helders
Matt Helders Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Helders (born 7 May 1986) is an English drummer, vocalist and songwriter. He is best known as a founding member of the indie rock band Arctic Monkeys, with whom he has recorded six studio albums.
In 2015, Helders collaborated with Iggy Pop and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme and Dean Fertita to record Pop's latest studio album, Post Pop Depression (2016).
