Israel KamakawiwoʻoleBorn 20 May 1959. Died 26 June 1997
1959-05-20
Israel Kaʻanoʻi Kamakawiwoʻole (, translation: "The Fearless Eyed Man") (May 20, 1959 – June 26, 1997), also called Braddah Iz or IZ, was a Native Hawaiian singer-songwriter, musician, and Hawaiian sovereignty activist.
His voice became famous outside Hawaii when his album Facing Future was released in 1993. His medley of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World" was released on his albums Ka ʻAnoʻi and Facing Future. It was subsequently featured in several films, television programs, and television commercials.
Along with his ukulele playing and incorporation of other genres, such as jazz and reggae, Kamakawiwoʻole remains influential in Hawaiian music.
Over The Rainbow/What A Wonderful World
Israel Kamakawiwoʻole
Over The Rainbow/What A Wonderful World
Over The Rainbow
Israel Kamakawiwoʻole
Over The Rainbow
Over The Rainbow
Somewhere Over The Rainbow / What A Wonderful World
Israel Kamakawiwoʻole
Somewhere Over The Rainbow / What A Wonderful World
Somewhere Over The Rainbow
Israel Kamakawiwoʻole
Somewhere Over The Rainbow
Somewhere Over The Rainbow
Over the Rainbow
Iz
Over the Rainbow
Over the Rainbow
