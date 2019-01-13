Au Revoir SimoneFormed 2003
Au Revoir Simone Biography (Wikipedia)
Au Revoir Simone is an American indie pop band from Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York, formed in 2003. The group is composed of Erika Forster (vocals/keyboard), Annie Hart (vocals/keyboard/bass) and Heather D'Angelo (vocals/drum machine/keyboard).
The band's name comes from a line Pee-wee Herman says to a minor character (named Simone) in Tim Burton's 1985 film Pee-wee's Big Adventure. The group's musical inspirations were compared by the band's European label, Moshi Moshi Records, to "a dutifully mined musical thrift store"; these diverse influences include Modest Mouse, Stereolab, the Mountain Goats, Louis Prima, Pavement, the Beach Boys, Björk, Broadcast, Belle & Sebastian, David Bowie, Bee Gees and Billie Holiday.
Au Revoir Simone Tracks
