Franciszek LiliusBorn 1600. Died 1657
Franciszek Lilius
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1600
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/e7ad78f5-b9bd-4d78-8de7-5776744b650a
Franciszek Lilius Biography (Wikipedia)
Franciszek (Franciscus) Lilius (ca. 1600 – 1657) was a Polish composer, a descendant of the Italian Giglis family. He significantly contributed to the musical culture of Warsaw in the 17th century. In 1630, he moved to Kraków, where he remained head of the cathedral orchestra until his death.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Franciszek Lilius Tracks
Sort by
Exaltabit cor meum
Franciszek Lilius
Exaltabit cor meum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Exaltabit cor meum
Ensemble
Last played on
Swięty Jacek
Franciszek Lilius
Swięty Jacek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swięty Jacek
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist