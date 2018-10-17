Simon Hewitt Jones is an English violinist. He is the lead violinist of Fifth Quadrant, a London-based Classical and Contemporary music group, and a researcher at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

He has appeared as a featured performer at many UK and international festivals and concert series, including in 2011 the Henley and Spitalfields festivals. In 2011, he appeared with Diego Masson and the Ramallah Orchestra performing the Beethoven Violin Concerto in Jerusalem, and co-curated a concert tour called 'Road to Jericho', featuring contemporary British and Palestinian music in concerts both in the UK and in the Middle East. He is also a session violinist in London, where he has appeared on several film soundtracks, recordings and broadcasts for BBC, EMI, Virgin, and Universal Music.

He is the founder of ViolinSchool, an international centre for violin tuition and research based in London, UK.

Hewitt Jones previously co-founded Court Lane Music, an independent Classical record label whose premiere recording of string chamber music by Imogen Holst won a BBC Music Magazine award in 2010