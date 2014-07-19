Baikida CarrollBorn 15 January 1947
Baikida Carroll
1947-01-15
Baikida Carroll (born January 15, 1947, St. Louis, Missouri) is an American jazz trumpeter.
Carroll studied at Southern Illinois University and at the Armed Forces School of Music. Following this he became a member of the Black Artists Group in St. Louis, where he directed their big band. This group recorded in Europe in the 1970s.
Against Your Warmth
Against Your Warmth
Against Your Warmth
