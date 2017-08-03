Christophe Le Menu De Saint-PhilibertBorn 1720. Died 16 September 1774
Christophe Le Menu De Saint-Philibert
1720
Christophe Le Menu de Saint-Philbert (c.1720 – 1774 in Paris) was a French music publisher who also composed some short cantatas in the rococo style known as cantatilles. His publishing business was established in the 1740s and continued after his death by his widow until 1790. A portrait engraving survives.
La Viele i. Quels sons brillans
Ensemble
Last played on
