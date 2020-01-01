The Japan Philharmonic Orchestra (日本フィルハーモニー交響楽団, Nihon Firuhāmonī Kōkyō Gakudan) is a Japanese symphony orchestra based in Tokyo, with administrative offices in Suginami. The orchestra's current chief conductor is Pietari Inkinen, since 2016.

The Japan Philharmonic Orchestra was founded on June 22, 1956, as the exclusive subsidiary orchestra under the Nippon Cultural Broadcasting. Akeo Watanabe served the first chief conductor of the orchestra, from 1950 to 1968, with the titles of music director, permanent conductor, and executive director. Watanabe recorded the symphonies of Jean Sibelius with the orchestra twice, first in the 1960s for Nippon Columbia Company, and second for Denon, recorded in 1981. In 1958, the orchestra gave the first Japanese performance of Debussy's Pelleas and Melisande, conducted by Jean Fournet.

The orchestra made a subsidiary contract with Fuji Television in 1959. Between 1961 and 1989, the orchestra performed regular concerts in the Tokyo Bunka Kaikan hall. The orchestra undertook its first overseas tour of the United States and Canada in 1964.